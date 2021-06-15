Raikia: The last rites of Indian Army soldier Sanjay Kumar Pradhan were performed with full state honours Tuesday. Sanjay hailed from Bagharama village under Raikia block in Kandhamal district. He suffered a heart attack and breathed his last in the line of duty at Srinagar. His last rites were performed at his native place only.

The body of the deceased soldier reached the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) at around 9.00pm Monday. Then it was taken to the Bagharama village Tuesday morning. The local administration had already made elaborate arrangements to receive the body in a proper manner.

At the village cremation ground, hundreds of people from different walks of life paid floral tributes to Pradhan and offered their condolences to the bereaved family members.

Pradhan was given a gun salute and the rites were performed amidst chanting of ‘Sanjay Kumar Amar Rahe’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jay’. A pall of gloom has descended on the entire village since the news of Pradhan’s demise was conveyed to his family members.

