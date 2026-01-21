Lathor: An Odia migrant labourer from Odisha died Monday night while working in Telangana, family members said.

The deceased was identified as Dasarath Hans (45), of Bhalukuna village under Turekela police limits in Bolangir district.

His body is being brought back to his native village, relatives said. According to information, Hans had gone to Telangana in November along with his wife Anjana Hans (38), their 14-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son.

Both Dasarath and Anjana were working at a brick kiln there.

The incident occurred when Hans reportedly complained of feeling unwell and informed his wife Monday night.

Shortly afterwards, he went outside to relieve himself and collapsed after returning home.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.