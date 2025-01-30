Kendrapara: Despite efforts by the state government to promote the Odia language after it was granted classical language status, the use of the mother tongue has taken a back seat in remote coastal areas of Kendrapara district, thanks to the continuous influx of Bangladeshis who speak Bengali.

Although the state government has issued directives to write the signage/nameplates at all offices and business establishments in Odia, this is not being adhered to. To add to the concern, approximately 90 per cent of the population in the coastal regions of Rajnagar and Mahakalapara blocks communicates in Bengali, instead of Odia, according to sources. Even in schools, students are reportedly interacting and exchanging ideas in Bengali.

Intellectuals have expressed concern over the decline in the use of the Odia language, attributing it to the increasing number of migrants in the area. Pratyush Nayak of Rajnagar said the crisis stems from unchecked migration from Bangladesh. During the Bangladesh Liberation War (1950–71), only 1,237 migrants were officially settled in Kendrapara. However, the 2011 census reported over 78,000 Bengali-speaking residents in the district, with more than 42,000 of them now possessing voter ID cards.

In deference to an order of the Union government, a survey was conducted in 2004 to identify migrants in the coastal district. The findings revealed 1,551 migrants in Mahakalapara tehsil, 90 in Pattamundai tehsil, and 30 in Rajnaga tehsil. While deportation notices were issued to those identified in Mahakalapara, they were never effectively enforced due to host of reasons. Despite occasional reports of illegal migration, the district administration has been largely inactive on the issue. This linguistic and demographic shift has sparked growing concerns among cultural and social activists about the long-term implications for Odia’s heritage and identity in the region.

Tapan Kumar Kar of Rajnagar said that a protest was held in front of the District Collector’s office in Kendrapara December 9, 2008, seeking measures to prevent the influx of outsiders. During the protest, concerns were raised about the potential impact of immigration on internal security. However, the situation has not significantly changed in the local region.

Villages such as Ramanagar, Suniti, Babar, Dangamal, Talachua, Bhekta, Rangani, Gupti, Bhitarkanika, Gahirmatha, Benakanda, Jambu, Kharinasi, Batighar, Pitapat, Ahirajpur, Baraji Bahakud, Amarabati, Manjulapalli, Daityaprasad, Ranipatna, Birabhanjapur, Bhanjaprasad, Tikayatnagar, Krushnanagar, Rajendranagar, and Kanakanagar have turned into settlements Bengali-speaking populace. Kar expressed concerns that the rapid growth of the Bengali-speaking population is leading to a decline in the use of the Odia language in these areas.

Maheswar Jena, an intellectual of the region, remarked that Odisha’s culture and traditions are at risk of disappearing. He noted that residents of these regions are becoming increasingly disinterested in using Odia for communication, both spoken and written. Even in schools, students speak Bengali, while religious books, almanacks, and calendars written in Bengali are being sold in local shops. During elections, political leaders are delivering speeches in Bengali to attract voters, further marginalising the use of Odia. Jena questioned the future of the Odia language in such circumstances.

When contacted, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Nilu Mahapatra stated that the district administration has taken necessary steps to curb illegal immigration. He also emphasised that Odia is being taught in all schools throughout the district.

