Bhubaneswar: Odia has officially been added to the Toronto District School Board’s (TDSB) International Languages programme, with classes set to begin this month at Tam O’Shanter Public School. The milestone was achieved through the tireless efforts of Amalendu Das and Babita Mohanty, an Odia couple, who with the support of CANOSA (Canada-Odisha Society of the Americas) President Kamalakanta Behera and Vice President Satya Das, advocated for the inclusion of the Odia language over the past year.

After months of diligent follow-up with the TDSB by Amalendu Das, their hard work has paid off, culminating in the successful launch of Odia language classes this year. Amalendu Das expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Toronto District School Board, the CANOSA Board of Directors, and the entire Odia community for their unwavering support of the initiative. Both CANOSA President Kamalakanta Behera and Vice President Satya Das also thanked the parents who eagerly registered their children for the new Odia language classes.

Special recognition was given to Sunanda Mishra, the appointed Odia teacher, for her commitment to teaching the language to the next generation in Canada. Mishra shared her excitement after conducting the first Odia class in Toronto, noting that the parents were equally thrilled and proud of this achievement. Together, they celebrated the inclusion of Odia as an official international language in the TDSB, marking a significant step in preserving and promoting the Odia language in Canada. Amalendu Das also mentioned that efforts will continue to expand the availability of Odia language classes to other schools next year.