Jaleswar: Police seized 55.26 grams of brown sugar worth Rs5.5 lakh from a woman at Jhadeswarpur area under Jaleswar police limits in Balasore district Monday. Police also seized Rs 8,700 in cash which was with the woman.

SDPO Dillip Sahu said during a press conference at Jaleswar that the woman is a drug peddler and after interrogating her, the cops have arrested two more persons.

Acting on instructions given by Balasore SP, a raid was conducted Monday by a team led by Jaleswar police station IIC Ranjan Sethi at the house of Sheikh Billa in Jhadeswarpur.

During the raid, police arrested Billa’s daughter Ruksana Biwi, 24, known as ‘Scooty Didi’, her 46-year-old mother and her father. Police said that Ruksana’s husband Sheikh Shah Jahan is also a drug peddler. He was arrested by cops in Kolkata approximately 20 months back and is currently serving his prison term.

In his absence, Ruksana had taken over the business. She used to drive her scooter and sell brown sugar in different parts of Balasore district. Jaleswar police after registering a case (No 584/24) forwarded all three to court Tuesday, officials said.

