Bhubaneswar: A man from Odisha working in Chennai recently returned a lost iPhone worth over Rs 1 lakh to its owner in a remarkable act of humanity that drew appreciation from all corners.

Suryakant Biswal from Madhupur village in Bhadrak district’s Chandabali block discovered the device on his way home from work in Chennai.

Biswal quickly inquired about the owner of the iPhone in the area but did not receive any satisfactory response. He chose to keep the phone to himself. Later, its owner called the number and pleaded with Biswal to return it, claiming it was worth more than Rs 1 lakh.

Biswal then instructed the individual to present confirmation of ownership of the iPhone and take it from him.

When Biswal handed over the phone to its owner, he was offered Rs 2,000 as a mark of appreciation, which he declined.

“The joy of giving is greater than the joy of taking,” said Biswal.