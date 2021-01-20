Bhubaneswar: To congratulate Joe Biden, renowned Odia miniature artist L Eswar Rao has crafted a miniature art of the US new President using small pieces of stones inside a glass bottle.

Ahead of his swearing-in as the President of the United States, Rao crafted his photo frame inside the glass bottle in order to congratulate Biden, Wednesday. It took seven days for Rao to complete the craft.

Rao also said that “The frame inside the bottle is 6.5 inches high and 3 inches wide. I have used four small pieces of stones, clay, wood and some pieces of papers to create to the frame.”

“During the tenure of Donald Trump, India and US had established cordial relations and I want to Biden take it forward after he assumes office,” added Rao.

Rao resides in Jatni town of Khurda district – about 20 kilometres from state capital Bhubaneswar.

Earlier, Rao had crafted a miniature art of a man performing yoga on a pencil nib. Rao made the craft on occasion of International Yoga Day which is celebrated worldwide every June 21.

Rao carved a model of ‘Shiva Linga’ on a pencil nib, a stone inside a small bottle on occasion of Maha Shivratri and miniature art of a woman on pencil nib on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The artist has also crafted the men’s Hockey World Cup trophy on a pencil tip using tamarind seeds as a tribute to the Indian team. Ahead of Christmas last year, he even created church inside a bottle.

Last year, he made a three-and-a-half inch miniature craft of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel inside a bottle using soap on occasion of the fourth Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day).

In May 2019, to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s thumping victory in the Lok Sabha polls, the miniature artist had carved Modi and Patnaik’s faces on separate pencil nibs.

