Cuttack: Odia movie director and choreographer Sudhakar Basant has been seriously injured in a car accident that took place near Manguli Square in Cuttack’s Choudwar Sunday at around 3.30 am, said a source.

The source added that Basant’s car collided with a stationary truck, possibly due to fog.

Sudhakar Basant was rescued by the Odisha Fire Services Department officials and subsequently shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. His condition is said to be critical.

The car’s driver and assistant director, Raghu, were also in the vehicle during the accident. The impact of the collision required the use of cutters to safely extract him and his friends from the vehicle, the source said.

The source further informed that Basant has sustained severe injuries to his head and chest, necessitating a CT scan to assess the need for any potential brain surgery.

Notably, the director, known for his work in the Odia film industry with popular movies like ‘Mitare Meeta’ and ‘Balunga Toka,’ is also a renowned choreographer.

PNN