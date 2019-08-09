New Delhi: Renowned Odia poet Haldhar Nag, Friday, raised the long-pending demand of adding Sambalpuri-Koshali language in the 8th schedule of the Constitution during the all India Indigenous Writers ‘Festival’ at Sahitya Akademi in New Delhi.

Nag addressed the gathering in the festival in Sambalpuri-Koshali language and also recited a poem. The Odia poet said that the language has been getting recognition slowly. The Union government should include it in the 8th schedule of the Constitution.

It is to be mentioned here that Sahitya Akademi organised all India Indigenous Writers ‘Festival’ on the occasion of International Year of Indigenous Languages here. The festival was inaugurated Friday by eminent Odia poet Sitakant Mohapatra. Writers from different states like Bihar and West Bengal took part in the festival and sought Union government’s attention towards recognition of local dialects in the country.