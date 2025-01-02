Sambalpur: Noted Odia poet Pratibha Satpathy will be conferred the Gangadhar National Award for Poetry 2023 by the Sambalpur University on the occasion of its 58th foundation day January 5.

Satpathy, a recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Award, came into prominence in the 1960s with ‘Sesha Janha’. Her writings in Odia have been translated into several Indian and foreign languages.

Named after renowned Odisha poet Gangadhar Meher, the award, instituted by the university in 1989, is presented every year during its foundation day function.

The award carries a citation, shawl and cash prize of Rs 1,00,000, said Nruparaj Sahu, Registrar of Sambalpur University.

Earlier, eminent personalities including Gulzar, Alli Sardar Zafri, Kedar Nath Singh, Ayyapa Panikar, Shakti Chottopadhyaya, K Sachidanandan, Dillip Chitre and Jayanta Mohapatra have received the Gangadhar National Award for excellence in the field of poetry.