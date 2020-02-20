Cuttack/Bhubaneswar/Dharamgarh: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) clarified that the Matric Odia question paper set-B that went viral on social media Wednesday was in fact fake.

The Odia question paper being circulated on social media does not match with the original question set.

It is worth mentioning that within an hour of commencement of the examination, the Odia question paper was doing rounds on mobile phones through WhatsApp at Dharamgarh locality under Kalahandi district and Kantabaji of Bolangir district. Board examination controller Dr. Nihar Ranjan Mohanty said, someone wants to harm the reputation of the board knowingly. It is fake as question papers carry a security code that cannot be seen through naked eyes.

According to School and Mass Education Minister Samir Das, the matter will be probed and action will be taken against anyone found guilty. District education officer of Kalahandi district Sushant Chopadar said also assured that stringent action will be taken against the perpetrators.

It is worth mentioning that despite all precautions and strict security measures, Maths, Science and Odia question papers of the ongoing matriculation examinations was leaked on social media in the year 2019. Following which 1000 CCTV cameras were installed at the centres and a security code was put on every question paper this year.

The annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination conducted by Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha started across the state Wednesday. The gates were opened at 9:00am and the examination started at 10:00am while in the second day of the examination, the gates will be opened at 9:20 am.

The board conducted an examination during which 69 students were caught for malpractices.

PNN