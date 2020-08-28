Bhubaneswar: Renowned scientist Dr Binay Kumar Das was Friday appointed as the Director of Instruments Research and Development Establishment (IRDE) Dehradun.

Binay is the first Odia to head IRDE, a laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Dr Das took over the charge as the Director of IRDE Friday.

Following his transfer, DK Joshi who was earlier working as the Director of Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE) has now been appointed as Director In-charge of ITR Chandipur.

Dr Das had started his career in 1987 at Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur. Since then, he has been involved in the performance evaluation of missiles, rockets and various other air borne weapon systems. In November 2015, he was appointed as the Director of ITR.

Notably, IRDE is devoted to research, design, development and technology transfer in optical and electro-optical instrumentation primarily for the defence services.

PNN