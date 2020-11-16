Bhubaneswar: A team of researchers led by Odia scientist Dr. Ashok Kumar Mallick has discovered five new snake species in the state bringing cheer to wildlife lovers and herpetologists.

Dr. Ashok Kumar is a professor in Zoology Department in Derabis College of Kendrapada district.

The researchers from Bangalore-based Indian Institute of Science, Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), Wildlife Institute of India, Nature, Environment and Wildlife Society (NEWS), Wayanad Wild and London-based Natural History Museum have discovered a rare vine snake of genus Ahaetulla after a gap of more than a century.

The species has been found in Similipal, Balasore and Boudh. From various species of vine snake reported from across the country so far, Odisha is home to three – common Indian vine snake, variable coloured vine snake and Laudankia, which is also found in Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

The five vine snakes which were discovered have been named as Ahaetulla Malabarica, Ahaetulla Farnsworthi, Ahaetulla Borealis, Ahaetulla Travancorica and Ahaetulla Sahyadrensis.

The species has been described based on morphological features and genetic study carried out by lead author Ashok. The news regarding this has been published in the recent edition of the both International Journals like Texmo and Zootaxa.

Noted herpetologist and co-author of the research paper Prof Dr. Ashok Kumar Mallick said that he along with his team started the research work from 2008.

