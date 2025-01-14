Bhubaneswar: In what would further strengthen the mangrove conservation efforts, a groundbreaking initiative is underway in Devi River Mouth, connecting Puri and Jagatsinghpur areas, as US-based renowned Odia scientist Anjan Kumar Panda is all set to pioneer this initiative through Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Mangroves have long proven themselves to be the guardians of Odisha’s coastline, shielding the state from numerous natural calamities. However, despite their importance, mangroves in major estuarine ecosystems like Devi River Mouth, Brahmani, Baitarani, and Budhabalanga have lacked protection due to the absence of a special policy for natural mangrove protection.

During his recent trip to India to attend the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention held in Bhubaneswar, Panda had the opportunity to visit a community-led mangrove conservation site in Devi River Mouth.

During his visit, Panda, based in San Francisco, USA, explored the natural mangroves and met the community working at the grassroots level to popularise mangrove conservation in India.

He also interacted with young mangrove conservationist Soumya Ranjan Biswal, who has been working tirelessly to promote community-led mangrove conservation.

Panda is set to develop an AI-led initiative, in collaboration with conservationists, to preserve mangroves and Olive Ridley turtles.

“This groundbreaking initiative aims to harness AI capabilities to conserve these fragile ecosystems at an unprecedented scale, connecting with global mainstream efforts from Astaranga mangrove conservation bases,” said Panda.

The initiative will leverage AI technology to monitor mangrove health, predict climate impacts, optimise conservation efforts, enhance community engagement, and inform policy decisions.

By harnessing the power of AI, this project has the potential to revolutionise mangrove conservation and protecting biodiversity.

The initiative will also involve consultation and collaboration with state government agencies to expedite efforts and ensure the preservation of natural mangroves.

