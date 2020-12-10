Bhubaneswar: Odia man, Bobby Mohanty, has been appointed as the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Maldives (based in Mumbai). Bobby Mohanty is the first person from Odisha to be honoured with this prestigious position.

Mohanty is a technocrat, entrepreneur and philanthropist. The President of India has recognised the appointment of Mr. Bobby Mohanty in the letter dated 3rd December 2020 and the same will be published in Part 1 Section 1 of the Gazette of India. Mr. Mohanty’s tenure is valid till 14th November 2023.

The appointment of Mr. Mohanty is significant as India-Maldives relationship has been on the upswing since the last two years after the visit of India’s Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

India aspires to work closely for the realization of Maldives’ developmental priorities, especially in areas of infrastructure, health-hygiene, connectivity, disaster management and human resources.

Maldives has been the biggest beneficiary of GoI’s COVID relief among its neighbours. In order to assist Maldives in its economic recovery, India has provided financial assistance of US$ 250 million to the Maldives in September 2020.

Multi-faceted personality, Mr. Mohanty will strive to enhance trade, investment and diplomatic ties between the two countries in several key areas.

PNN/PTI