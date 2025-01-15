Bhubaneswar: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lauded Odia youth as the skilled architects of a developed Odisha and India. He made these remarks after interacting with Odisha delegates at the ‘Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025’ in Delhi Tuesday. Sharing his thoughts on social media, Pradhan said, “An engaging and cherished interaction with the youth contingent from Odisha who shared their ideas and aspirations with PM Narendra Modi. Glad to host these young changemakers and learn about their experiences and takeaways. Their can-do spirit, innovative zeal and razor-sharp focus have solidified my optimism, particularly on the infinite potential of youth from Odisha in realising the goal of Viksit Bharat.” He emphasised the importance of nurturing hidden talents among the youth and shifting focus from content creation to wealth generation. “We must aim to become employers, not just job seekers. Self-reliance, confidence, and respect are key to achieving our goals,” Pradhan added. Reflecting on the inspiring interaction with Odisha’s youth during Makar Sankranti, he noted their dedication to the state’s progress. He also highlighted the significance of upcoming milestones: the centenary of Odisha’s separate province formation in 2036 and India’s 100th year of independence in 2047. “We must ensure that Odisha becomes a global hub within the next 22 years, working towards this goal as our collective responsibility,” Pradhan concluded.