Jajpur: What began as a casual game of fantasy cricket turned into a life-changing moment for a young man in Odisha’s Jajpur district.

Anil Tarai, a resident of Badakaima panchayat under Dharamshala block, reportedly won Rs 3 crore and a Mahindra Thar SUV after placing a Rs 49 bet on the fantasy sports platform My11Circle ahead of an IPL match Thursday.

According to sources, Tarai created a team on the app before the match began at 7:30 p.m. When the game concluded around 11 p.m., he learned that his team had ranked first, securing the grand prize.

Tarai said representatives from the company contacted him shortly after the win and asked him to open a bank account to process the reward.

The unexpected windfall has become a hot topic of discussion in the local community, with residents marveling at his sudden change in fortune.