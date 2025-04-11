Koraput/Nandapur: Finger millet procurement in Koraput district has hit a seven-year high, thanks to the Odisha government’s Rs 2.10 per kg incentive scheme aimed at encouraging millet cultivation and supporting farmers, a report said. According to Koraput Collector V Keerthi Vasan, the district has procured 2,39,875 quintals of millets from 14,574 farmers till April 7, nearly achieving 98.2 per cent of the targeted 2,44,200 quintals under the current procurement cycle.

Officials say the record-breaking feat is the result of a focused plan prepared for the 2024–25 fiscal year under the government’s ‘Shree Anna Abhiyan’ initiative. The plan was executed jointly by the district administration, Tribal Development Cooperative Corporation of Odisha Ltd (TDCCOL), Millet Mission officials, and farmer producer organisation (FPO).

To ensure direct purchase from farmers, the administration deployed 21 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and Large Area Multipurpose Societies (LAMPs) across 14 blocks. The procurement was carried out at the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 42.90 per kg, along with the state incentive of Rs 2.10 per kg, bringing the total price to Rs 45 per kg, directly credited to farmers’ bank accounts. The Collector noted that exceeding the target ahead of time has not only made farmers more self reliant and economically empowered, but has also helped highlight the nutritional value of millets on a global platform. The district administration has praised the collective efforts of millet farmers, FPOs, LAMPs, the Millet Mission, and TDCCOL for making the record-breaking procurement possible. The Shri Jaibik Farmers Producer Group has procured 34,950 quintals of millet from 2,382 farmers in the Nandapur block this year by establishing six procurement centers, according to district officials.

In the Lamtaput block, a record 41,000 quintals of millet have been collected from 2,597 farmers—making it the highest procurement block in the region. Vasan informed that during the 2023–24 procurement season, 1,18,624 quintals of finger millet had been purchased from 8,232 farmers at the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 38.46 per kg. To further encourage millet cultivation and production, the state government increased the MSP to Rs 42.90 per kg from earlier Rs 38.46. Additionally, it offered an incentive of Rs 2.10 per kg to farmers, which helped promote higher output. The collected millet will be utilised in several state programmes and will be transported and exported in and outside of the country, the Collector said. In a recent initiative by the School and Mass Education Department, the procured millet will be used to make ‘millet (mandia) laddu’ to be distributed among students under nutrition programme.

Moreover, the state Women and Child Development Department plans to provide millet-based food products to its beneficiaries. “This aimed at boosting nutrition and ensuring effective utilisation of the procured grain,” the Collector added.