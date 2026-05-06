Kandhamal: A severe shortage of petrol and diesel has been reported in Daringbadi. The block has only two fuel stations for 25 panchayats, and both remained shut Wednesday, causing significant inconvenience to villagers.

Bike and vehicle owners are being forced to buy petrol and diesel at inflated prices from the open market, leading to harassment and financial strain. According to reports, black marketing has reportedly increased.

Given the geographical condition of the block surrounded by hills, valleys and forested roads, bus services do not reach all villages. As a result, people depend on autos and bikes, but are now struggling due to the lack of fuel, leading to widespread difficulties.

Also Read: https://www.orissapost.com/fuel-shortage-hits-nabarangpur-long-queues-at-pumps/

Farmers are also affected, as the shortage of diesel and petrol has disrupted the operation of water pumps and agricultural activities, leading to discontent.

Meanwhile, Swadhin Kumar Sahu, owner of one of the petrol pumps, said the fuel tanker has been loaded and is on its way to Daringbadi.