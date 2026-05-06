Nabarangpur: Fuel shortage has triggered long queues and disruptions across Nabarangpur town Wednesday, with only one of seven petrol pumps dispensing fuel.

According to reports, seven pumps have 29,339 litres of petrol and 33,371 litres of diesel in stock, though some outlets are reportedly not operating due to technical issues.

At one pump, despite the availability of 10,000 litres of petrol and 8,000 litres of diesel, operations were halted, citing machine and motor breakdowns.

However, Additional District Supply Officer Gayatri Pattnaik said that by Wednesday, 41,700 litres of petrol and 23,800 litres of diesel will arrive at five petrol pumps in Nabarangpur.

Diesel is essential for farmers, as tractors, pump sets and other agricultural equipment depend entirely on it. The shortage is disrupting farming activities. Traders are also being severely affected. Transport of goods and materials depends on trucks and other vehicles running on diesel. Due to the fuel shortage, transportation of goods is getting delayed.

The shortage of petrol and diesel is slowing down the market economy. Common people are also facing many difficulties, and the transportation system is becoming unstable.

In this regard, Additional District Supply Officer Pattnaik said that motorcycles are being provided fuel worth Rs 100, and four-wheelers up to 5 litres of diesel or petrol. She added that petrol and diesel will be available by Wednesday.