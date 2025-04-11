Bolangir: The Balangir District and Sessions Court recently sentenced a woman to life imprisonment for killing her husband in 2022. Presiding Judge Pabitra Mohan Samal Thursday found Jashoda Bhoi, 30, guilty of murdering her husband, Dibyasingh Bhoi, and sentenced her to rigorous life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000. In case of failure to pay the fine, the convict will have to serve an additional one year in prison.

According to case details, 22 October 2022, Rajanikant Bhoi of Mahipur village under Tushura police limits filed a complaint with the local police alleging that his daughter-in-law Jashoda had murdered his son, Dibyasingh. A case (No. 162/22) was registered at Tushura police station, and then-officer Sanjeeb Pradhan conducted the investigation. Jashoda was subsequently arrested and later produced in a court.

The investigation revealed that the couple had long-standing marital disputes. On the night of October 21, 2022, during a domestic quarrel, Jashoda allegedly hacked her husband with an axe while he was asleep, resulting in his death. Following a thorough trial, the District Judge declared Jashoda guilty and imposed the sentence. The case was prosecuted by government advocate Subash Chandra Mahanta.