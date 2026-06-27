Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Saturday dismissed newly appointed Odisha Taxation and Accounts Service (OT&AS) officer Bhimsen Tudu from government service following his arrest in connection with the alleged abetment of suic*de of an MBBS student.

Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said Saturday that Tudu would also not be eligible for any future government employment.

Tudu, who had recently joined the OT&AS cadre, remained absent from his induction training programme that commenced June 4, and also failed to appear for his final examination at the Madhusudan Das Regional Academy of Financial Management (MDRAFM).

During this period, he was arrested by Baranga police in connection with the student’s death case and subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

According to the official release, since Tudu remained in police custody for more than 48 hours in a criminal case, disciplinary action was initiated in accordance with service rules, leading to his direct dismissal from government service.

A case of abetment of suicide was registered against Tudu following a complaint lodged by the family of Chandrika Hembram, an MBBS student of Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital, Balasore.