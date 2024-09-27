Balasore: A 17-year-old boy drowned in the Subarnarekha river in Odisha’s Balasore district Friday while taking bath, police said.

The incident happened in Badhapal village in Asti panchayat of the Baliapal police station area when three teens went to take bath in the river, they said.

SDPO Arun Sahoo said as the three friends were taking bath, suddenly one of them, identified as Tapas Kumar Rana, slipped into deep waters and was swept away.

Hearing the other boys seeking help, locals immediately reached the spot and managed to bring Rana out of the water. When taken to the nearby hospital, doctors declared him dead, police said.

PTI