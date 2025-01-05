Kendrapara: The Forest personnel of Bhitarkanika National Park handed over an injured 18.5-foot-long adult Indian rock python to the Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) authorities for proper treatment.

Sudarshan Gopinath Yadav, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Rajnagar Mangrove Forest and Wildlife Division, stated that the python was transferred to the Nandankanan Zoo to ensure adequate medical care for the reptile.

According to Yadav, Forest personnel rescued the injured adult python December 20 from an agricultural field in Baisigherry, under the Ragadapatia forest block of the Kanika forest range. The python had sustained head injuries. The Forest team initially treated the python with assistance from a local veterinary surgeon and later sought support from veterinary experts at the Nandankanan Zoo.

Also Read: Youth detained in Basoi murder case

The DFO said, “We have handed over the python for further treatment. Once it fully recovers from its injuries, it will remain at the Nandankanan Zoo for display.”

Manas Kumar Dash, the Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) of Kanika forest range, noted that while Forest personnel often rescue pythons that stray into human habitats near Bhitarkanika National Park, this is the largest python ever rescued by the team.

PNN & Agencies