Berhampur: At least 20 people, including 18 children, suffered injuries after they were electrocuted when the group climbed a metal stage erected for a theatre performance in Odisha’s Ganjam district Sunday, officials said.

The incident took place at Phasiguda village while the children, aged between 8 and 13 years, were playing on the stage amid rain after the performance, they said.

Two others were injured when they made an attempt to pull the children to safety.

The injured are undergoing treatment in hospital and their condition is stated to be stable, a doctor said.

Berhampur Sub-Collector Dheenah Dastageer said she has asked the officials concerned to inquire into the cause of the incident.

“Action would be taken against the persons found guilty,” she said.

Additional SP (Berhampur) Ramesh Chandra Sethi said the police will also conduct a separate inquiry into the incident.

PTI