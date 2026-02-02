Bhubaneswar: Ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s six-day visit to the state starting Monday, including four days in the Capital, 30 platoons of security personnel have been deployed in Bhubaneswar to ensure her security throughout the visit.

While speaking to the media here Sunday, Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said, “Detailed security arrangements have been made for the President’s visit to the City February 2, 3, 6, and 7.”

“A total of 30-platoon force will be deployed for the President’s security, including four DCP-rank officers, five Additional DCPs, 23 ACPs, 33 inspectors, and around 120 sub-inspectors and ASIs. In addition, women constables and officers in plain clothes have also been assigned,” said the DCP.

The DCP added that comprehensive security measures have been put in place at the airport, Lok Bhawan, and Mayfair Hotel, along with enhanced arrangements along the routes the President’s motorcade will travel. Additionally, all high-rise buildings and rooftops along these areas are under surveillance.

It is to be noted that during her visit, the President will attend the convocation ceremony of Fakir Mohan University in Balasore, interact with women and youth from tribal communities at Simlipal, and inaugurate as well as lay foundation stones for various projects.

