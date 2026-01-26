New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu presided over the 77th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, by unfurling the national flag and led the nation in commemorating the historic day.

The National Flag was unfurled amidst the playing of the National Anthem, followed by a thunderous 21-gun salute performed using indigenous 105-mm Light Field Guns.

President Murmu, along with European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the Chief Guests for the Republic Day celebrations, were welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the saluting base at Kartavya Path.

As part of the tradition, the President and the Chief Guests were escorted to Kartavya Path by the President’s Bodyguard, ‘Rashtrapati ke Angarakshak’, the seniormost regiment of the Indian Army. Reviving a tradition discontinued for 40 years, they arrived in the ‘Traditional Buggy, adding a regal charm to the celebrations.

The Prime Minister and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also welcome Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan.

This year’s Republic Day Parade will uniquely blend 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, India’s military might, including the BrahMos and Akash missiles, and rich cultural diversity through 30 vibrant tableaux.

This is the first Republic Day Parade to be held after Operation Sindoor last year and promises a special display of military might through cutting-edge defence platforms and a grand flypast by 29 aircraft.

The flypast will showcase Rafale, Su-30, P8i, C-295, Mig-29, Apache, LCH, ALH, Mi-17 in different formations.

The Republic Parade will feature cutting-edge defence platforms and a spectacular cultural performance by 2,500 artists, celebrating Vande Mataram and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

Meanwhile, participants of ‘Mann ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio show, will join construction workers of Kartavya Bhawan, Lakhpati Didis, and about 10,000 other special guests from different fields, who will witness the Republic Day Parade.

According to the Defence Ministry, the special guest list includes those who have carried out exemplary work in income and employment generation, best innovators, researchers and start-ups, self-help groups and best performers under key government initiatives.

