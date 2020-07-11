Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Saturday said seven districts have received deficit rainfall till July 11 of this monsoon.

The state has recorded a cumulative rainfall of 340.6 mm till July 11 which is 5 per cent more than the normal rainfall. However, seven districts have recorded deficit rainfall of 20 to 59 per cent. The districts are—Balasore (-23%), Jajpur (-35%), Kendrapara (-34%), Cuttack (-30%), Khurda (-32%), Puri (-42%) and Sonepur (-21%), a report of IMD said.

Similarly, only 5 districts have recorded excess rainfall of 20 to 59 per cent. The districts are—Sundargarh (20%), Deogarh (23%), Jharsuguda (49%), Nuapada (36%) and Malkangiri (42%), the report said. Remaining 18 districts have received normal rainfall till Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Met department has predicted heavy rain at a few places for the next three days. Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Nuapada and Bargarh, Sunday.

Some places of Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Boudh, Bargarh, Bolangir, Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Mayurbhanj districts will witness heavy downpour, July 13.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at some places over the districts of Nuapada, Bolangir, Sambalpur and Malkangiri July 14, the Met department said.

In between 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, the highest 18.4 mm rainfall was recorded at Malkangiri, followed by 7.2 mm at Titlagarh, 5 mm at Bhawanipatna and 2 mm at Sambalpur.

