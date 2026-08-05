Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo Wednesday said the state aims for a transition from decades of conventional power generation to a leading hub for clean power, green fuels, and a low-carbon industry.

Singh Deo was speaking at the 5th edition of E3: Energise, Empower, East, the Eastern Region’s flagship showcase for the power and electrical equipment industry in Bhubaneswar.

Organised by the Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA), the two-day event brought together policymakers, utilities, manufacturers, technology providers and financiers to deliberate on different topics including investment opportunities and emerging demand engines.

Leveraging its robust industrial base, hydro resources, 575 km coastline, ports, mineral value chains, and skilled workforce, Odisha is pursuing over 10 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, spanning solar, wind, hydro, storage, and distributed energy, the deputy CM said.

Inviting global industry leaders, technology providers, and investors to the state, Singh Deo assured them a stable policy environment, transparent governance, and proactive support from both the Energy and Industry Departments.

Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain said, “We are committed to developing dedicated electrical equipment manufacturing clusters, advanced testing laboratories, centres of excellence, a strong MSME supplier ecosystem, and deep industry-academia collaboration.”

He invited IEEMA to partner with the state in identifying future product opportunities, developing manufacturing clusters, strengthening the vendor base, and accelerating technology adoption.

“The eastern region, the evolving policy framework, and the commitment from the government give me confidence that a large section of industry will be investing in the region to leverage the advantage of policy,” said Vikram Gandotra, president of IEEMA.