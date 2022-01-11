Bhubaneswar: A joint demarcation committee of both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh will be constituted at district level to demarcate the border areas of both the states where maps were clear and not under dispute. The decision was taken at the first Chief Secretary Level meeting between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh held Tuesday for resolving bilateral issues.

The meeting was held on digital mode under the co-chairmanship of Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra and Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma as per the decisions taken at the meeting of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaga Mohan Reddy.

Mahapatra said the meeting decided that the issues relating to Machkund joint hydroelectric project would be examined by the Project Administration Committee (PAC) under the co-chairmanship of the Principal Secretaries of Energy of both the States.

The meeting of the PAC would be convened shortly for carrying forward three small hydroelectric projects, Balimela Dam Toe, Japaput SHEP, and Lower Machhkund SHEP.

Official sources here said the meeting ended with a happy and encouraging note as both sides could understand the issues from each other’s perspectives through discussions.

The major problems regarding inter-state transportation, road connectivity, filling of the teaching posts in Odia and Telugu medium schools and colleges operating in both the States and setting up of Odia Language Chair in Dr B.R. Ambedkar University at Srikakulam and Telugu Language Chair in Berhampur University were mutually agreed to be carried forward.

Mahapatra highlighted the need for road communication to Swabhiman Anchal from Andhra Pradesh side. He said the area was well connected through Gurupriya Setu and the Naxal issues were curtailed significantly from Odisha side.

Road communication from AP side would add to ending the problem of left-wing extremism in the area.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary welcomed the proposal and agreed to construct five major roads from the Andhra side.

The matter relating to the issue of no-objection certificates from both sides for pump storage projects taking water from the reservoirs was discussed in detail.

Mahapatra said certificates should be issued keeping in view the water share of each State as per the mutual agreement.

Managing Directors of OSRTC and APSRTC would meet shortly for finalizing the terms and conditions of reciprocal transport agreement between the two states.

The meeting also resolved that the technical committee of both states would deliberate the issues relating to the proposed projects under the water resources department. The Principal Secretaries of various departments of both the States participated in discussions.

UNI