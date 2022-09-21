Pottangi: The bitter dispute regarding territorial jurisdiction over Kotia panchayat in Koraput district between the Odisha and Andhra Pradesh governments hit the headlines again after officials of the two states confronted each other over the establishment of a hydroelectricity project. The border dispute between the Odisha and the Andhra Pradesh governments has been ongoing for some time now. The recent face-off took place Monday when an eight-member team led by general manager LD Behera of Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Ltd visited the panchayat and identified land between Neredibalsa and Tadibalsa villages for setting up of a hydroelectricity project.

Accompanying the team were representatives of the Adani Group. The power plant will be constructed on a river and land adjacent to it between Neredibalsa and Tadibalsa villages. The team carried out a survey to ascertain the number of villages and people that will be affected by the project. The team identified the land and held talks with the villagers.

Later, they met District Collector Abdal M Akhtar in Koraput and discussed with him the various issues regarding the project. They also met tehsil supervisor Golak Bihari Parida and informed him to keep a close watch on residents of the villages of Uparsembi, Dhulipadar and Panukulabha that lie in close vicinity of the project site.

Reports said that the Odisha government is planning to set up a hydro-power plant of 2,200 MW capacity at the same place where Andhra Pradesh is planning a similar project. Andhra has already surveyed the place and sought an environmental clearance.

On being informed about the Odisha team’s visit, Salur circle inspector (CI) Rohini Pathi rushed to the spot with police officials. He questioned the Odisha team about the purpose of their visit and collected information. He also informed that Andhra Pradesh is planning to set up a similar project at the same place with the help of a Bangalore-based firm. Pathi also said that when a team from Andhra Pradesh had arrived to carry out inspection of the site and soil examination, Pottangi block officials had stopped them.

Since the officials of the district administration of the two governments are yet to come out with any official statement, there is suspense as to who will finally go ahead with the construction of the hydroelectric plant.