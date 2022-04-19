Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Tuesday announced a bonus of Rs 120 crore for the welfare of Kendu-leaf pluckers of the state.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), in a statement, said the bonus would benefit around 8 lakh Kendu-leaf pluckers, binders, and other seasonal staff associated with the work.

This apart, the government has also increased the collection price of Kendu leaves for 2022, which will help 7.50 lakh people, mostly tribal women, to earn an additional income of Rs 240 crore, the statement said.

PTI