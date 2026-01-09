Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: Odisha has emerged as a national frontrunner in road safety and transport reforms, earning widespread recognition at the recently concluded Transport Development Council (TDC) Meeting. Held January 7-8, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the event was organised by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Government of India, and chaired by the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways. The TDC meeting saw the participation of transport ministers and senior officials from all states and Union Territories, where Odisha’s groundbreaking achievements in road safety, digitisation, and driver training were spotlighted. Principal Secretary of Odisha Commerce and Transport Department, Usha Padhee led the state’s delegation, presenting Odisha’s innovative road safety measures and transport governance. She highlighted key initiatives such as the state’s digital transport governance system, technology-enabled enforcement, and comprehensive driver training programs.

Sources said, Odisha reported full readiness for the rollout of PM–RAHAT, a cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims, ensuring coverage of up to Rs 1.5 lakh. Odisha is now the first state in the country to integrate the e-DAR (electronic accident reporting) system with the CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems), providing seamless coordination among police, health, and transport authorities. This integration, developed in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and IIT Madras, was hailed as a model for other states to follow. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways praised Odisha’s SUVAHAK and AMA SUVAHAK programs, as well as community-based safety initiatives such as Rakshak and Junior Rakshak. These programs, which focus on educating and empowering local communities to take an active role in road safety, have now inspired the Sadak Suraksha Mitra initiative, which will be implemented at the national level. Despite only qualifying for two Institutes of Driving Training and Research (IDTRs) under a centrally sponsored scheme, Odisha has already set up four such centres, with MoRTH noting them as among the best in the country.

The central government has indicated that additional IDTRs may be considered for Odisha in the future. Odisha’s reform-driven approach was further recognised when it was included in a high-level Committee of Secretaries formed by MoRTH. The committee is tasked with drafting and refining transport rules and amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act, as well as introducing reforms such as Automated Testing Stations (ATS) and Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTD). MoRTH officials encouraged the state to enhance its implementation of VLTDs and High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) and raise awareness regarding the Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) to ensure greater compliance.