By Narendra Raut, OP

Koraput: In a significant administrative move amid the ongoing Odisha–Andhra Pradesh border dispute, the Odisha government Monday independently assigned Sourav Kumar Das the responsibility of Leave Reserve Officer (LRO) at the Collectorate, with a special focus on Kotia.

The decision reflects the state government’s intent to strengthen governance, restore public confidence, and address long-pending civic issues in the sensitive border region. Soon after assuming charge, Das visited Kotia along with senior officials and representatives from various administrative council bodies.

The visit aimed at taking stock of ground realities and initiating coordinated action on key concerns affecting local residents, particularly in the sectors of healthcare, education, infrastructure, and overall development. During an extensive interaction at the Kotia Panchayat, the newly appointed officer held discussions with elected representatives, village elders, and members of the local administration.

Several issues were raised, including lack of adequate medical facilities, educational challenges faced by students, road connectivity, welfare scheme implementation, and administrative accessibility. Assuring prompt action, Das emphasised that the government is committed to resolve the problems of Kotia on a priority basis.

“The purpose of my visit is to listen to the people directly and rebuild trust. The administration will now work in close coordination to ensure that basic services reach every resident of Kotia without delay,” he said. He further assured that continuous monitoring would be carried out and inter-departmental coordination will be strengthened to fast-track development works.

“From now onwards, the administration will fully cooperate with the people. Our focus is on sustainable development and protecting the interests of residents in this border area,” Das added.

Local representatives welcomed the government’s initiative, expressing hope that the appointment would bring administrative stability and long-term solutions to Kotia’s longstanding issues. The move is being seen as a strategic step by the Odisha government to assert administrative presence and reinforce governance in the region.