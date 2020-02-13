Bhubaneswar: The state government Thursday approved eight new investment proposals worth over Rs 1,609 crore with potential to create employment opportunities for 1,450 people.

These projects include those in food processing, chemicals, plastics, tourism, steel downstream and infrastructure sectors.

The projects were approved by the State-Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) headed by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy at its meeting held at Lok Seva Bhawan here.

In a big boost to the state’s metal downstream sector, the SLSWCA approved a proposal of Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Ltd to set up a 30-MTPA underground Slurry Pipe Line with a total investment of `948.90 crore. This project is expected to create employment opportunities for 217 people.

The SLSWCA a approved the proposal of Tata Global Beverages Ltd to set up a Tea Blending & Packaging facility with annual capacity of 36,000 MT with a total investment of `83.53 crore and providing employment to about 294 people.

A proposal of Runaya Metsource LLP to set up a Coal Tar Pitch (CTP) distillation unit with 0.2 MMTPA capacity with an additional investment of `211crore has been approved by the panel. The additional facility will create employment for 212 people.

Another proposal of Astral Polytechnik Ltd (Unit 2) for setting up a HDPE and Thermoplastic pipes manufacturing unit having of capacity 5,000 MT with an additional investment of `60.06 crore was also approved by the SLSWCA. It will provide employment to around 150 people.

In the tourism sector, a proposal of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd for expansion of its 5 star hotel with an investment of `150 crore has been approved. It will provide employment to 150 people.