Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has imposed restrictions on the transfer of ownership of commercial public transport vehicles like buses and taxis that are more than 10 years old and registered in any other state, officials said Monday.

The State Transport Authority (STA) took this decision keeping the safety, comfort and convenience of the travelling public in view, according to an order.

“The stage/contract carriers registered in other states which are more than 10 years old from the month and year of manufacturing shall not be granted any permit in the state of Odisha,” read the order issued by the STA.

The government has asked all regional transport officers (RTOs) to stop making any change of the address, transfer of ownership and accepting tax from such vehicles, it said.

With the order’s implementation, no commercial vehicle, including buses, taxis, cabs, older than 10 years and registered outside Odisha, will not be allowed to register in the state, a senior STA officer told PTI.

However, such vehicles can pass through Odisha and use state roads. The order will not apply to such old vehicles already registered in Odisha earlier, he said.

“This order will not be applicable for private vehicles and other commercial vehicles like trucks,” the officer clarified.

Some states like Uttar Pradesh have already implemented such a decision, which will help in supporting the state’s economy and enhance safety in public transportation, he added.

The move aims to improve road safety standards, reduce the number of unfit vehicles on the road, and reduce air pollution from old vehicles, the official said.

PTI