Los Angeles: Hollywood star Will Smith is set to feature in Amazon MGM’s upcoming action thriller Supermax.

The film is directed by David Gordon Green, known for “Halloween,” and is described as a “propulsive and twist-laden action thriller” about two FBI agents investigating a murder that took place in the world’s most secure prison. Smith will essay the role of Rex, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

It has a screenplay by David Weil and David J Rosen, who also serve as executive producers. Producers in the film include Alex Heineman and Andrew Rona, producing under The Picture Company and Smith and Adam Fishbach, who will produce for Smith’s company, Westbrook.

Besides Supermax, the actor is set to feature in Sugar Bandits, which revolves around an Iraq War veteran who joins an elite, vigilante squad determined to wipe out the drug trade in Boston.