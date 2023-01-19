Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Thursday approved nine investment projects worth Rs 1.53 lakh crore including a Rs 38,000 crore proposal of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) India Ltd, an official said.

The high-level clearance authority (HLCA) of Odisha led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved these projects that would generate employment for over 27,000 people in the state.

The HLCA has given a go-ahead to four projects in the green energy and equipment sector, two projects in the paper industries, two projects in the metals and minerals sector and one project in the IT infrastructure sector. The project intents were received during the Make in Odisha Conclave, 2022.

According to officials, the proposal of ArcelorMittal to set up a 7 million tonne per annum (MTPA) steel plant in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha has been approved today. This project is expected to churn employment opportunities for 11,000 people.

Similarly, the state has approved the proposal of Rungta Metals Private Limited (RMPL) for the expansion of its integrated steel plant from 0.5 MTPA to 1 MTPA in Rairangpur of Mayurbhanj district with an investment of Rs 1,140 crore.

The committee has approved the proposal of ACME Clean Energy Private Limited, entailing an investment of Rs 58,209 crore. The company has proposed to set up a green hydrogen plant and a green ammonia plant with a capacity of 1.1 million metric tonne, at Kujanga in Jagatsinghpur district and 4,500 MW solar power plants at Koraput and Kalahandi districts.

The state has also approved the proposal of Avaada Green H2 Private Limited in Ganjam district, which promises an investment of Rs 23,500 crore.

The two other green energy projects will be set up by Renew EFuels Private Limited (REFPL) with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore and Ocior Energy Private Limited with a cost of Rs 7,200 crore.

The CM-led panel also approved two paper industry projects by Bank Note Paper Mill India Private Limited and Deevyashakti India Private Limited.

With an investment of Rs 2,500 crore, the Bank Note Paper Mill India Private Limited, a joint venture of government of India and RBI, will set up a banknote paper unit at Balasore.

On the other hand, Deevyashakti India proposed to set up an integrated pulp and paper mill at Dhenkanal, which includes an investment worth Rs 1,000 crore.

In the IT and Infrastructure sector, the investment proposal of Rs 1,525 crore by My Home Constructions Private Limited has been approved by the HLCA.

