Kendujhar: An archery academy project in Kendujhar district has run into a green controversy with villagers alleging that hundreds of trees were uprooted in violation of forest norms during site development.

The academy is being constructed on about 5.5 acres of land at Ramchandrapur mouza under Kendujhar Sadar tehsil leased to the District Sports Officer.

Villagers alleged the project was taken up on grazing land without the approval of a Gram Sabha, affecting the livelihood of cattle owners.

Official records show the Forest department identified 92 acacia trees for removal after the District Sports Officer deposited Rs 2.62 lakh towards their assessed value.

In Letter No. 6315 dated June 8, 2026, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Dhanaraj HD directed that the trees be felled either through the Odisha Forest Development Corporation Ltd. or by the project authorities under the supervision of the Sadar range officer to maximise timber recovery. The order also mandated plantation of 920 saplings as compensatory afforestation.

The controversy arose after villagers alleged that the contractor used an excavator to uproot trees instead of felling them, contrary to the prescribed procedure. They claimed the method reduced the value of timber, caused revenue loss to the Forest department and damaged bird habitats.

Villagers further pointed to Letter No. 1568 dated June 12, 2026, issued by the Divisional Manager of the Odisha Forest Development Corporation to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, seeking the tree-felling estimate before taking custody of the timber. They alleged the trees had already been uprooted before the estimate was finalised.

District Sports Officer Saroj Kumar Mallik claimed the tree felling was carried out in accordance with rules.

Sadar Range Officer Ajit Kumar Das said the allegations would be investigated.

Villagers have demanded a high-level inquiry into the matter.