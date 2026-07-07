Rayagada: A Test Identification (TI) parade of 24 accused was conducted Monday at the Bissam Cuttack sub-jail in connection with the mob violence case at Kalyansinghpur in Rayagada district.

The parade was held before Judicial Magistrate First Class Pooja Jain, during which the survivor identified the accused and gave a detailed statement on the circumstances leading to the attack, police said.

Security arrangements were tightened, while the media was kept away from the jail premises to protect the survivor’s identity.

Rayagada Superintendent of Police Raj Prasad said the accused had initially been lodged in the Rayagada sub-jail before being shifted to Bissam Cuttack to facilitate the identification parade.

The case stems from a June 16 attack in which a mob of more than 500 people allegedly assaulted two volunteers from another state over rumours of child kidnappers. The woman also alleged sexual harassment.

The incident sparked nationwide attention, prompting a Crime Branch-assisted investigation under the supervision of the state’s Women and Child Crime Wing.