Champua: A notorious history-sheeter reportedly an inter-state criminal sustained critical injuries when police fired at him in retaliation during an encounter in a forest under Champua police limits in Kendujhar district early Monday.

The accused, identified as Md Nafis, sustained a bullet injury to his right knee during retaliatory firing by police. The encounter took place after he allegedly opened fire on officers while leading them to stolen property, police said.

According to police, Nafis faces more than 30 theft cases registered at police stations in Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj and other districts. He was arrested by Champua police from Bahalda in Mayurbhanj district Sunday.

Police said Nafis was taken to Patala forest before dawn to recover stolen articles allegedly hidden there. During the recovery operation, he allegedly retrieved a country-made pistol concealed at the spot and fired at the police team.

Police retaliated in self-defense, injuring him in the right knee, officials said.

A scientific team later examined the scene and seized gold and silver ornaments believed to be stolen, along with the country-made firearm allegedly used in the attack.

Champua police registered a case 257/26 in connection with the incident. Inspector-in-Charge Swarup Ranjan Nayak said the investigation has been intensified to trace Nafis’ associates and uncover the alleged interstate criminal network linked to the accused.