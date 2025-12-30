Dharmasala: Famous singer Arijit Singh drew a large crowd after he unexpectedly arrived at the Gadamadhupur royal palace in Odisha’s Jajpur district Tuesday.

Singh, a leading playback singer of the Hindi film industry, was welcomed at the Gadamadhupur palace by Aparna Dhir Singh Bharadwaj, the scion of the royal family. Later, she escorted him inside the palace.

Singh spent about half an hour there. After stepping outside and noticing a large crowd waiting to see him, he walked to a nearby field and posed for photographs. Fans gathered around the singer and took photographs with him.

The reason for Singh’s sudden visit to the Gadamadhupur area was not immediately known. However, it is speculated that he may have come for a shooting assignment.

