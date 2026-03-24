Bhubaneswar: Chaos reigned supreme at the Odisha Assembly Tuesday, with proceedings adjourned multiple times amid Opposition protests, demanding the resignation of Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling over the deaths of 12 patients in a fire at a state-run hospital in Cuttack.

Members of the BJD and Congress created a ruckus as soon as the House assembled for Question Hour at 1030 am, trooping into the Well with placards and raising slogans against the BJP government.

They demanded the immediate resignation of the minister, alleging failure in maintaining safety standards at the SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik asserted that the agitation would continue both inside and outside the Assembly until the minister steps down.

I repeat that the state’s health minister should resign immediately. Our party will continue its agitation, he told reporters after the House was adjourned.

Patnaik also criticised the Centre, expressing shock that no Union minister had visited the hospital even nine days after the incident.

He contrasted it with past instances during his tenure as chief minister when Union ministers had visited sites of similar tragedies.

Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the House till 11.30 am after attempts to restore order failed, including a brief commotion when some women MLAs tried to approach the podium but were stopped by marshals.

Disruptions continued during Zero Hour as well.

The BJD also said it has filed a complaint at the Mangalabag police station in Cuttack against Mahaling and former SCB Medical College superintendent Dr Gautam Satapathy, alleging criminal negligence in the incident.

Countering the Opposition’s charges, BJP MLA Ashok Mohanty blamed the previous BJD government for failing to upgrade fire safety infrastructure at the hospital during its long tenure, terming the incident a result of years of neglect.

The BJD should take moral responsibility for the incident as it neglected the state’s premier health facility, he said.

He said the current government responded promptly, with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and the health minister reaching the site early March 16.

A judicial commission and a fact-finding team have been set up to probe the incident, while Rs 25 lakh ex gratia has been announced for the families of the deceased, he said, adding that four officers have been suspended and many transferred.