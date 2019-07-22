Bhubaneswar: The proceedings of the Odisha Assembly was adjourned for the whole day when the Opposition created uproar in the House over the matter of law and order.

The matter arose during the Zero Hour of the House where a case relating to the rape and abduction of a minor girl was raked up by the Opposition parties.

While the leader of the Opposition Mohan Chandra Majhi raised the issue during Zero Hour, other parties also jumped into the bandwagon. Majhi cited a media report that had details on the crime. Majhi attacked the government and demanded strong action from them.

On the other hand, Congress Legislative Party leader Narasingha Mishra alleged that the law and order situation in the state has been on a decline.

“Even the Supreme Court of India has expressed shock over the incidences of harassment and rape cases against minors in Odisha but the CM seems to be not disturbed at all,” said Mishra.

Mishra alleged that despite repeatedly raising the issue in the House, the law and order situation in the state has failed to improve.

Not satisfied with the government and Speaker Surya Narayan Patro, many opposition leaders came on to the dais and tried to disrupt the House. The Speaker adjourned the House at 12:18 pm till 12:30 pm.

However, when the House resumed, it was adjourned again for the whole day as uproar from the Opposition escalated and the demand for the CM’s resignation was raised.

Congress leaders Suresh Routray, Tara Prasad Bahini and BJP leaders like Ranendra Swain came to the well of the House and raised slogans against the government and demanded resignation of the House.

