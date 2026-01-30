Bhubaneswar: The bill proposing a hike in MLAs’ salaries may be reconsidered during the upcoming session of the Odisha Assembly, committee chairman Bhaskar Madhei said.

Madhei said legislators had submitted a written proposal to the chief minister seeking a review of the bill, which has also drawn criticism from various social organisations and members of the public.

He said the bill could be reconsidered and passed during the upcoming budget session. Madhei also indicated that legislators’ salaries could be reduced, adding that remuneration should be fixed based on minimum requirements. The government, he said, is examining the issue and will take a decision after due consideration.

Madhei is a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and a three-time former legislator. He is currently a member of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly.

In the 2024 Assembly elections, Madhei contested from the Udala constituency as a BJP candidate. He secured 66,401 votes and defeated his nearest rival, Partha Srinath Soren of the Biju Janata Dal, by 6,517 votes.