Bhubaneswar: The winter session of the Odisha Assembly which will commence Thursday is likely to be stormy as Opposition BJP and Congress have announced that they would raise many important issues to corner the government.

The BJP Legislature Party meeting chaired by Leader of Opposition Jaya Narayan Mishra decided to raise burning issues like Archana Nag’s blackmailing racket where a number of ruling party MLAs and ministers are allegedly linked and farmers’ issue.

“We have identified 19 issues to raise in the House, but the woman blackmailer and her association with ruling party leaders and influential persons will be the main issue,” said opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi after the BJP Legislature Party meeting here.

The BJP will also oppose the decision of allowing the members to attend the House proceedings through video conference, Majhi said.

The Congress Legislators also chalked out a strategy to corner both the BJD and the BJP by raising issues on farmers miseries like crop insurance, drought input subsidy and price rise.

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which will hold its legislature party meeting on Thursday morning, however, said that it was ready to discuss any issue to be raised by the opposition.

“We are fully prepared for discussion on all important issues,” government Chief Whip Prashant Muduli said.

Meanwhile, DGP SK Bansal reviewed the security arrangements made for the month long winter session of the assembly.

As many as 34 platoons (1 platoon comprise 30 personnel) of force will be deployed for the session, the DGP said.

The winter session of the Assembly will continue till December 31.

