Bhubaneswar: Odisha has been awarded as second best performer in the country in various activities organised for World No Tobacco Day 2024, Thursday. Additional Secretary and Director, National Health Mission Aradhana Pattnaik felicitated Odisha with a certificate and citation. Director, Public Health Nilakantha Mishra received the award on behalf of Odisha. The prize was awarded on the occasion of World No Tobacco Fortnight observed from May 20 to June 5.

Odisha was selected for the second position based on a well-designed structured evaluation by National Resources Centre for Oral Health and Tobacco Cessation, Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi under the aegis of National Oral Health Programme, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With students and youths being particularly vulnerable to the menace of substance use, the state government has been implementing various measures to create awareness among them, an official said. “This year, the government made it mandatory for students to sign anti-drug declaration forms during admission to higher educational institutions (HEIs) – public universities, government and non-government-aided colleges (both technical and general),” he said. The declaration prohibits the students from carrying, selling and consuming not just drugs but also tobacco products and alcohol on campuses.

Besides, students are expected to report to the HEI authorities the instances of drug/alcohol/tobacco consumption and sale by any student or staff on the premises. The health and family welfare department Under the National Tobacco Control Programme, had started the 60-day tobacco-free campaign for youth which started from September 24 and will continue till November 23 across the state.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP