Bhubaneswar: The state government has been awarded with ‘India Geospatial Excellence Award’ for technological innovation in empowering urban poor by providing land rights through Jaga Mission.

The state government along with Tata Trusts has been jointly awarded in a special function of Geo Smart India at Hyderabad.

“#Odisha won India Geospatial Excellence Award along with @tatatrusts for technological innovation in empowering millions of urban poor by providing land rights through #JagaMission. It further strengthens our resolve to transform urban slums into livable habitats,” the CMO tweeted.

In August 2017, the state Cabinet had decided to provide land rights to slum dwellers in municipalities & NACs and property rights in municipal corporations.

After judicious evaluation of technology alternatives, drones were deployed for fast and accurate survey and mapping of slum areas for obtaining geo spatial maps duly integrated with cadastral revenue maps. Perhaps, this is the first time in the world that such type of spatial data is prepared for slums. Within the first 18 months, 1,725 slums were mapped, 1,62,000 households were surveyed and more than 52,000 families granted land rights, said state government in a statement.