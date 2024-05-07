Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has restricted the use of drone during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other VVIPs in the state and declared as “no drone zone and no flying zone” the venue of the function addressed by the VVIPs.

The decision was taken as during the previous visit of the VVIP some media persons were seen using drones for taking visuals of the VVIP during public meetings, rallies, road shows inviting threat to the VVIP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his first election meeting in Odisha addressed party’s Vijay Sanklap Samavesh in Berhampur and Nabarangpur on May 6 last,the two parliamentary constituencies going to polls along with Kalahandi and Koraput Lok Sabha seats and 28 Assembly seats on May 13 next.

The Director of Intelligence , Odisha, asked the District Collectors and DMs of districts concerned to declare all places of function visited by the VVIPs as ‘ No drone zone/no flying zone.’ with proper display /signage at all the venues as a security measure.

Flying drones by media personnel, organisers, and event management teams should be strictly prohibited near the vicinity of the VVIP, the order said.

The decision of the state government has assumed much significance in view of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Odisha again on May 10 next.

Modi will arrive here on May 10 on a two-day visit to the state. During the visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to participate in a road show on May 10 at Bhubaneswar.

He will address public meetings at Kandhamal, Baragarh, and Bolangir on May 11 next.

The Director of Intelligence asked the DCP, Bhubaneswar, SSP Kandhamal,, Baragarh,and Bolangir to restrict the flying of drones near the vicinity of VVIP during the VIP programme and to take action against the defaulters.

UNI