Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has set in motion the process for delimitation of wards and reservation of seats ahead of the general elections to Municipalities and Notified Area Councils (NACs) across the state.

The Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department Monday directed District Magistrates of 18 districts to complete the statutory exercise within a fixed timeline, in accordance with the provisions of the Odisha Municipal Act, 1950.

The move follows the state government’s decision to constitute 28 new Notified Area Councils and seven Municipalities for the first time. However, the delimitation and reservation process in some newly-formed urban local bodies, including Odagaon NAC, is yet to be finalised.

The State Election Commission (SEC), Odisha, has informed the government that completion of ward delimitation and seat reservation under Sections 11 and 12 of the Act is mandatory before further election-related steps can be taken.

As per the instructions issued by the H&UD department, District Magistrates are empowered to divide municipal areas into wards and determine the reservation of seats after inviting objections and suggestions from the public. Any appeals against the provisional notification will be forwarded to the state government for disposal.

According to the approved schedule, draft notifications on delimitation and reservation will be issued by February 12, while objections and suggestions can be submitted till February 21. Provisional notifications will be published February 26, and appeals may be filed with the government between February 26 and March 13.

The government will hear and dispose of appeals between March 16 and March 28, following which District Magistrates will issue the final notification by March 31, 2026. Copies of the final notification will be forwarded to the State Election Commission and the concerned urban local bodies.

The government has asked District Magistrates to take immediate steps to complete the process within the prescribed timeline and keep the department informed of progress, paving the way for municipal elections in the newly constituted urban bodies. Meanwhile, the state government also initiated the process of ward delimitation and seat reservation for the upcoming Sambalpur and newly formed Puri Municipal Corporation elections.

The H&UD department directed municipal authorities to divide city areas into wards and fi nalise reservations under the Odisha Municipal Corporation Act, 2003, based on 2011 Census data. Municipal authorities must submit details in Forms I and II, along with ward maps and resolutions, by February 11.

Draft notifications for public objections will be issued by February 21, with March 2 as the last date for receiving suggestions, ensuring tthe imely conduct of elections.